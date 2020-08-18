DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VAR1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €105.00 ($123.53).

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €115.60 ($136.00) on Friday. Varta has a 52 week low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 52 week high of €128.00 ($150.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €101.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

