DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for K&S (ETR:SDF)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €6.10 ($7.18) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. K&S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.05 ($8.29).

SDF opened at €6.05 ($7.12) on Friday. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a fifty-two week high of €15.57 ($18.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of €6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.07.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

