Dynex Capital Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 92.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.3%.

Shares of DX stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 76.32%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dynex Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

