Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 386.93% and a negative return on equity of 553.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,379.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

