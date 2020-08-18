Dynamic Trading 13% Lower This Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $36,430.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,250.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.84 or 0.03508874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.00 or 0.02563232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00534696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00774267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00061956 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00698882 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00016124 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,062,255 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

