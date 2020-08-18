DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DRRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of DURECT from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on DURECT in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.60.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $98,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $141,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth $39,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

