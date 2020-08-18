DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,291,000 after acquiring an additional 359,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,321,000 after acquiring an additional 177,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,361,000 after acquiring an additional 168,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.77.

DTE stock opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

