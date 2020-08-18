DREP Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One DREP token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and $2.28 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00135216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.22 or 0.01854785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00190857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00135640 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,449,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

