Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.80

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 290.40 ($3.80) on Tuesday. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 364.60 ($4.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 270.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46.

In other Drax Group news, insider Andy Skelton acquired 60,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £165,653.44 ($216,568.75).

Several brokerages recently commented on DRX. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 332.50 ($4.35).

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

