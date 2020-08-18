Dragonchain (DRGN) Reaches Market Cap of $30.27 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Fatbtc. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $30.27 million and $159,018.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00132547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.01848885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00190503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00135388 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,832,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Allcoin, Tidex, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

