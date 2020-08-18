Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Graviex and Ovis. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $449.20 million and approximately $65.29 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00539340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002618 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 125,882,874,890 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Coinbe, Instant Bitex, Gate.io, QBTC, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Tidex, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Upbit, Fatbtc, Coinsquare, SouthXchange, YoBit, Bits Blockchain, C-Patex, BitFlip, Exmo, Coindeal, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Kraken, CoinEgg, Robinhood, Stocks.Exchange, BTC Trade UA, BtcTrade.im, Novaexchange, Cryptomate, CoinFalcon, Tripe Dice Exchange, Tux Exchange, BCEX, cfinex, Cryptopia, FreiExchange, Ovis, Bitbns, Koineks, Exrates, CoinEx, Indodax, BiteBTC, Cryptohub, Poloniex, Bittrex, Mercatox, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, Bleutrade, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

