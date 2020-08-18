DigitalBits Hits Market Capitalization of $8.15 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $857,736.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00785692 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00012470 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00061603 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000988 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,372,627 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

