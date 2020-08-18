Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Digital Media Solutions stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc offers digital marketing services in the United States. The company offers precision performance marketing, broadest digital marketing platform, and measurable marketing results. Digital Media Solutions, Inc was founded in 2000 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

