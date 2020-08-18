Diamondback Energy Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $45.08 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 674,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

