Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $45.08 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 281.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 986,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2,423.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,419,000 after buying an additional 859,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 712,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 674,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

