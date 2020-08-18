Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,960 ($38.70) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DGE. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,270 ($42.75) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,750 ($35.95) to GBX 2,900 ($37.91) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.30) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.95) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,550 ($33.34) to GBX 3,250 ($42.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,949.72 ($38.56).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,635 ($34.45) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.73 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,731.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,765.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($33.63) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.84 ($10,827.35). Insiders have purchased a total of 331 shares of company stock worth $853,262 over the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

