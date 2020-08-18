Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,800 by UBS Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 2,800 ($36.61) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,750 ($35.95) to GBX 2,900 ($37.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($38.70) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,600 ($33.99) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,130 ($40.92) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,845 ($50.27) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,941.39 ($38.45).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,635 ($34.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.62. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 26.73 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,731.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,765.44.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($33.63) per share, with a total value of £8,281.84 ($10,827.35). Insiders have acquired 331 shares of company stock worth $853,262 over the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.