Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €42.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €48.60 ($57.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.95 ($48.18).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €43.40 ($51.06) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.19. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

