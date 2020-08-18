Dent Hits One Day Volume of $937,058.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Dent has a market cap of $28.01 million and approximately $937,058.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dent has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, Liquid, Radar Relay and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00132288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.01850750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00190600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00135274 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,103,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, Lykke Exchange, Radar Relay, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, IDEX, Fatbtc, OKEx, Liquid, WazirX and FCoin.

