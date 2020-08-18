Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.27.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $192.99 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $195.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.82 and a 200-day moving average of $154.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

