Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Lessened by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Davita by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

NYSE DVA opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In other Davita news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $47,261.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.