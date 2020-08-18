Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $205.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $207.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

