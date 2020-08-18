CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $397.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.38. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,008 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 611,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 198,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

