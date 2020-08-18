CUTcoin Hits Market Cap of $3.26 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $19,578.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00127608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.03 or 0.01838543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00189395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00135091 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 114,218,046 coins and its circulating supply is 110,218,046 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.