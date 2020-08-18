Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 23.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at about $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.
CFX opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Colfax Corp has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.
In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,274.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,491 shares of company stock worth $927,718. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
