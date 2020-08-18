Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 23.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at about $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

CFX opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Colfax Corp has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,274.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,491 shares of company stock worth $927,718. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

