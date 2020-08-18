Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $52,000 Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,660 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,035 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.25 to $10.10 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

NYSE:NBL opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.97 million. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

