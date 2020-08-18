Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Square by 60.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 316.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock opened at $152.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.94 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.53. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $158.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $325,172.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,371,154.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,779. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Square from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.35.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.