Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,208,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,149,000 after acquiring an additional 94,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,038.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,370,088 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

