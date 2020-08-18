CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in CSX by 147.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,336 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,716 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

