Critical Review: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) & Emclaire Financial (NYSE:EMCF)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Truist Financial and Emclaire Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 7 14 0 2.67 Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Truist Financial currently has a consensus price target of $45.68, indicating a potential upside of 17.93%. Given Truist Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Emclaire Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Truist Financial and Emclaire Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $14.66 billion 3.56 $3.22 billion $4.37 8.86 Emclaire Financial $40.54 million 1.50 $7.95 million N/A N/A

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and Emclaire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 17.32% 8.07% 1.00% Emclaire Financial 15.24% 7.56% 0.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Truist Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Emclaire Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, D.C., and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgages loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

