Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRD.B. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Shares of CRD.B opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $426.82 million, a P/E ratio of -100.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.17 million. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crawford & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.