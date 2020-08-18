Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRD.B. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.
Shares of CRD.B opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $426.82 million, a P/E ratio of -100.36 and a beta of 0.91.
Crawford & Company Company Profile
Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.
