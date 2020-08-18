CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 11,720.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,285,000 after acquiring an additional 539,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 224,155 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 438,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,381,000 after acquiring an additional 188,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,339,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 237.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,153,000 after acquiring an additional 97,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $831.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 1.15. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $939.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $755.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.93.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $791.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

