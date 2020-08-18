Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $306,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,028 shares in the company, valued at $607,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 313,481 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.57. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

