Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

CORE stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.24.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 28.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

