Contrasting Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and AVITA MED LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $5.78 million 53.85 -$55.57 million ($2.55) -4.85 AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 89.96 -$24.75 million ($1.95) -11.84

AVITA MED LTD/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and AVITA MED LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -571.20% -62.20% -32.69% AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harpoon Therapeutics and AVITA MED LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 3 0 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $30.57, indicating a potential upside of 146.94%. AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.48%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than AVITA MED LTD/S.

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About AVITA MED LTD/S

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The company is based in Valencia, California.

