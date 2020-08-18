ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE:COP opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.64. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.