Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $4.58 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $11.20.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.22).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDOR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 2,169.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.