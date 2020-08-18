Comparing Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Lianluo Smart alerts:

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Pintec Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 68.27 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A Pintec Technology $184.61 million 0.20 -$130.13 million N/A N/A

Lianluo Smart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pintec Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Lianluo Smart has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lianluo Smart and Pintec Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A -20.55% 29.54% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lianluo Smart beats Pintec Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lianluo Smart

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.