Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JCS. ValuEngine raised Communications Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Communications Systems in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

JCS opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. Communications Systems has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). Communications Systems had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Communications Systems will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Communications Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Communications Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Communications Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Communications Systems by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Communications Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

