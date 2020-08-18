Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 287.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after buying an additional 34,605,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,193,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685,945 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

