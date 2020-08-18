Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) vs. First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Critical Review

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

This table compares Columbia Banking System and First Interstate Bancsystem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $627.13 million 3.44 $194.45 million $2.68 11.25 First Interstate Bancsystem $703.90 million 2.97 $181.00 million $3.07 10.54

Columbia Banking System has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Interstate Bancsystem. First Interstate Bancsystem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Interstate Bancsystem pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Columbia Banking System pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate Bancsystem pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Interstate Bancsystem has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and First Interstate Bancsystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 23.46% 6.72% 1.02% First Interstate Bancsystem 23.56% 8.61% 1.17%

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate Bancsystem has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Columbia Banking System and First Interstate Bancsystem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Interstate Bancsystem 0 1 3 0 2.75

Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.33%. Given First Interstate Bancsystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Interstate Bancsystem is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Interstate Bancsystem beats Columbia Banking System on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the small business administration; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, financial services, and trust and investment services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 150 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare and professional services, education and governmental services, mining, technology, retail and wholesale trade, and tourism. The company operates 147 banking offices located in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.