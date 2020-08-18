Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT) versus Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Head to Head Survey

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT) and Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Color Star Technology and Matrix Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $43.65 million 0.37 -$14.39 million N/A N/A Matrix Service $1.42 billion 0.18 $27.98 million $1.01 9.87

Matrix Service has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Color Star Technology and Matrix Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00

Matrix Service has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.60%. Given Matrix Service’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Matrix Service is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Matrix Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Matrix Service -1.12% 7.08% 3.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Matrix Service shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Matrix Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matrix Service beats Color Star Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, Sunway Kids International Education Group Ltd, engages in the education service business. It provides education and health services to day-care and preschools in China. The company also offers a structured system for early childhood education, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies, intellectual campus administration software as a service system (SAAS System), and online education courses for kids and parents. In addition, it provides personalized growth plans for each child based on the analysis of performance data. Further, the company offers U Campus SAAS System, a smart school management SAAS System with U Campus, an online service that provides a package of support for the operation and management of preschool education institutions, including student management, employee management, financial management, attendance management, and health management. Additionally, it provides Childhood AI Analysis Service, which provides schools with monitoring equipment that utilizes AI technology to record and analyze key information about the children in real time, such as emotions, movement, concentration, and points of interest; targeted teaching programs consulting service for preschool children; and online education service, which offers an English as a Second Language curriculum named Precise Mind to kindergartens in China, supplementing their existing English curriculum. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and capital construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, advanced chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, upstream petroleum, and sulfur extraction, recovery, and processing markets. The company's Storage Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground storage tanks and terminals; and provides planned and emergency services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment works for iron and steel, mining and minerals, aerospace and defense, cement, agriculture and grain, food, and other industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

