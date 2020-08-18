Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,271.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,271.43 ($29.70).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.07) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.68) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,330 ($30.46) to GBX 2,220 ($29.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Coca Cola HBC alerts:

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,146 ($28.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,059.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,124.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98. Coca Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 19.72 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,933 ($38.34).

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 190,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,127 ($27.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,043,044.14 ($5,285,715.96).

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.