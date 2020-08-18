CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 186,653 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,910 shares of company stock worth $348,232 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.21. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Cfra raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.97.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

