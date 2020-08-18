Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,993 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cloudera worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLDR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 268,379 shares of company stock worth $3,063,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Cloudera Inc has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

