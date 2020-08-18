Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

Clipper Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -3,800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

CLPR opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $132.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.94. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

