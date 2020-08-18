CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH’s (CCO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their hold rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $0.90 to $1.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.98.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $560.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. Analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $115,857.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,397,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 287,414 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,081,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,393,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 499,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

