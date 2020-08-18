Citigroup Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Sell

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.

NBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. AltaCorp Capital lowered Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.96.

NBR stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.24. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $167.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($26.40) by $11.95. The business had revenue of $535.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.71 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -82.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 66.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,239,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $10,849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 493.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,709,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,129 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 53.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,563,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 241.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,235,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 873,020 shares in the last quarter.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

