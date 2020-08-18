Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Chuy’s from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chuy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $311.25 million, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.71.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.55. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $50,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at $826,720.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Chuy’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

