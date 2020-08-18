Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Receives $3.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $1.54 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $280.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.53 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks bought 77,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein purchased 75,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 186,176 shares of company stock valued at $243,279. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 569.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 652,771 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth $273,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,014,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 72,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

